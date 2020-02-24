Cop killed, DCP injured, houses torched in clashes over CAA in Northeast Delhi

A Head Constable was killed while vehicles, including a fire tender, a petrol pump and shops and houses were set on fire in north-east Delhi as supporters and opponents of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) clashed for a second consecutive day on Monday in north-east Delhi, amid fears that it may take a communal colour.

The violence erupted just hours before United States President Donald Trump was to land in the national capital. Violent incidents were reported from Jaffrabad, Chandbagh, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Khajuri Khas, Kardampuri, Dayalpur and Hauz Rani during the day and prohibitory orders in several areas of north-east Delhi.

Sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the violence in the capital "appeared to be orchestrated" to coincide with Trump's visit.

Head Constable Ratan Lal lost his life while Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma suffered injuries when two groups clashed in Gokulpuri area. Lal suffered serious head injuries after stone-pelting by anti-CAA protesters in Jaffarabad.

Police lobbed tear gas shells and resorted to baton charging to control the crowd as the supporters and opponents of the CAA went on a rampage pelting stones at each other, damaging public property. Some videos on social media showed policemen also indulging in stone-pelting.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said "very distressing news" regarding disturbance of peace and harmony were coming in and urged Lieutenant Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately take steps to restore law and order and ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. "Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations," he tweeted.

Baijal said he has instructed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to ensure that law and order is maintained. Appealing people to maintain peace and harmony, Delhi Police asked people should not believe in rumors while warning that strict action to be taken against miscreants.

A section sought to blame former MLA and BJP leader Kapil Mishra for the violence. On Sunday, clashes broke out after Mishra reached the spot where anti-CAA protesters had blocked traffic and demanded that the police remove anti-CAA protestors within three days.

In Jaffrabad area, a youth was seen in a video posted on social media pointing a fire-arm at a Constable who stood his ground during a protest on Monday. While he opened fire multiple times, the Constable was not hurt.

While one set of protesters torched vehicles in Jaffrabad, their opponents set on fire shops amid allegations that a posse of policemen watched in silence.

In Chandbagh area, anti-CAA protesters claimed that police lobbed tear gas shells into the tent where they were sitting on a peaceful protest.

In Maujpur area, the protesters from either side were seen collecting stones to throw at each other while videos on social media showed some vehicles being set on fire. A fire tender was damaged by protesters after it responded to a fire call in the area.

Fearing violence, Delhi Metro also closed entry and exit at Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar said that four cases have been registered in connection with the incidents of violence that occurred on February 23 at different locations across Delhi.