Cop killer hailed as 'martyr' and 'gau rakshak'

Hailing an alleged cop killer as a 'brave martyr' and 'gau rakshak' (cow protector), the saffron activists have installed his statue at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar district, about 450 kilometres from here.

Subodh Kumar Singh, the in-charge of Syana police station in Bulandshahar district, had been killed by a frenzied mob, consisting mainly of saffron activists, in a clash in December last year following the recovery of animal bones in the area.

Sumit Dalal, a resident of Syana village, who was also killed in the clashes, had been accused of shooting the cop dead. A video, that had gone viral after the cop's killing, also purportedly showed Sumit's friends discussing the killing of Sharma.

Sumit's family, however, rejected the allegations and had demanded compensation from the state government. His parents also threatened to embrace Islam if their demands were not met.

Saffron activists installed a statue of Sumit at Syana village. A placard near the statue hailed Sumit as a ''brave martyr'' and 'gau rakshak'. ''Sumit is a martyr in the real sense....he laid down his life for cow protection,'' said his father.

Along with Sumit, a Bajarang Dal (BD) office-bearer, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) worker and a BJP leader were among 88 people booked in the killing.

A few days back six of the accused persons, all saffron leaders, had been released from Bulandshahar district jail after being enlarged on bail by the Allahabad high court. Thirty-eight others, who were arrested in this connection, were still in the jail.

A group of saffron activists accorded hero's welcome to those released on bail. They were garlanded by the activists and hailed as heroes.

The wife of the slain cop had strongly condemned the welcome of the accused persons and had also apprehended threat to her life.