Cops knock at Rahul's door over remarks on 'sexual harassment' victims during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Police officials were ar Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence on Sunday morning over his remarks on 'sexual harassment' victims in his speech during the J&K leg of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.'

Special CP(L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda also arrived at the Congress MP's home on connection with the notice served to him by the police over his remarks.

Delhi | Special CP (L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda arrives at the residence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in connection with the notice that was served to him by police to seek information on the 'sexual harassment' victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. pic.twitter.com/WCAKxLdtZJ — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

The Delhi Police had issued a notice to Gandhi over his remark that "women are still being sexually assaulted" during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and sought details of victims so that action can be taken.

Taking cognisance of social media posts, police have sent a questionnaire and asked him "to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment".

(With PTI inputs)