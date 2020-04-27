Coronavirus cases in Delhi cross 3000-mark

Delhi crossed 3,000-mark in COVID-19 cases on Monday with the addition of 190 fresh cases even as no deaths and fresh recoveries were reported during the day.

It took eight days from April 19 (2,003 cases) to add another 1,000 cases in the capital where now the total number of COVID-19 cases has touched 3,108 cases. Delhi had crossed 1000-mark on April 11 when it registered 1,093 cases.

At present, there are 2,177 COVID-19 patients still in hospitals while 877 have recovered. The death toll remained at 54.

The past two days have seen a rise in number of cases with Sunday reporting 293 cases. In the past one week, the numbers had been below 150 mark. However, on Sunday it rose suddenly.

So far, Delhi has conducted samples of 39,911 people out of which, 34,145 were tested negative. Results of 2,401 are still pending.

One more locality has been added to the containment zones, taking the total to 98. At least, 4.28 lakh people are living in these zones.

Authorities have tested 5,438 samples from these zones of which only 273 have tested positive for Covid-19.

Between April 19 and 25, an analysis of the figures provided in medical bulletins showed that there were 752 deaths during the week. On April 19, there were 110 cases, which dipped to 78 on April 20 and to 75 the next day. However, on April 22, it further rose to 92. The increasing trend continued for the next two days with 138 and 128 on April 23 and 24 respectively while on April 25, it again dipped to 111.