Nizamuddin: Cops to file chargesheet against foreigners

Coronavirus: Delhi Police to file 15 more charge sheets against 294 foreigners for attending Nizamuddin event

PTI
PTI,
  • May 27 2020, 15:41 ist
  • updated: May 27 2020, 15:41 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

The Delhi Police will file 15 fresh charge sheets against 294 foreigners for attending a religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz here in violation of visa conditions and indulging in missionary activities amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, officials said on Wednesday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The charge sheets will be filed in Saket court against the 294 foreigners belonging to 14 countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and several African nations, police said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the city police had filed 20 charge sheets against 82 foreigners.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 27

A large congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital in March had emerged as a major hotspot of coronavirus in the country.

Some of the participants, who were later tested positive for coronavirus, had travelled to their home states across the length and breadth of the country.

More than 25,500 Tablighi members and their contacts have been quarantined in the country after the Centre and the state governments conducted a "mega operation" to identify them.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Nizamuddin
Tablighi Jamaat
Delhi
Delhi Police
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study

Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study

Kerala risks sliding into community transmission: CM

Kerala risks sliding into community transmission: CM

Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation

Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation

Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

Ladakh situation might turn more intense, warns Beijing

Ladakh situation might turn more intense, warns Beijing

COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC

COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC

COVID-19 hits India's economy to the tune of Rs 30L cr

COVID-19 hits India's economy to the tune of Rs 30L cr

 