Coronavirus effect: Jailed Lalu Prasad Yadav may get relief

Ever since Jharkhand has seen a rise in coronavirus cases in the last one week, the State Government headed by Hemant Soren is mulling over a proposal to allow parole to incarcerated Lalu Prasad, who is serving a jail sentence in Ranchi.

Incidentally, Lalu is undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), the premier hospital in Ranchi, where other coronavirus patients from Jharkhand have been kept in the isolation ward.

Jharkhand has so far reported four positive coronavirus cases.

In view of increasing COVID-19 threat, there has been, of late, growing clamour by Lalu’s supporters that an ailing and ageing RJD chief be given parole. The demand has been specifically made in the wake of the apex court's directive that convicted persons could be given parole in view of a possible threat from COVID-19.

Lalu’s wife and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Rabri Devi, has urged the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand to allow parole to Lalu in view of the Supreme Court ruling last month.

“We are considering the proposal and have sought a legal opinion, besides speaking to jail and hospital authorities,” said a senior government functionary.

The former Chief Minister of undivided Bihar, Lalu has been serving a jail sentence after he was convicted in the fodder scam in December 2017.

However, the 72-year-old RJD chief is suffering from multiple ailments including hypertension, chronic kidney disease and hypertrophy of prostate.

“Earlier, he was operated upon for aortic valve replacement, closure of the patent foramen ovale (hole in heart) and autoplasty. Later, a surgery related to fistulectomy was also done,” a source in RIMS told Deccan Herald.