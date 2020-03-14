Coronavirus: Gods wear masks as one more tests positive in Uttar Pradesh

Apparently 'fearing' that the Gods too could be infected with the Coronavirus from the devotees, the priests at a famous temple in Uttar Pradesh have masked the deities and asked the devotees to wash their hands with santisers before touching them as one more person tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Saturday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 13.

According to the sources, a 22-year-old youth, who had arrived at the hospital with complaints of cold and cough, was found to be infected with the virus and was admitted to the isolation ward. The youth's aunt had earlier tested positive for the virus.

The idols of gods at the famous Sankata Devi temple in UP's Lakhimpur-Kheri district, about 125 kilometres from here, have a placard around their necks informing about the 'dos and don'ts' to keep themselves and the gods safe from the virus.

''The temple is visited by a large number of devotees...it is necessary to create awareness among them about the Coronavirus,'' said one of the priests.

According to a report from Agra, three Iranian tourists were denied entry into the Taj Mahal after suspicion of being infected with coronavirus.

The three were admitted to the hospital and their samples had been sent for testing.

Health officials here said that in 77 cases of suspected infection, the lab test reports were still awaited. ''These people are under observation,'', said an official here.

Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions till March 22.