Coronavirus: Kejriwal, Sisodia, Delhi Police chief meet LG Baijal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 24 2020, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 13:14 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday to discuss measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the national capital.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava also attended the high-level meeting at the LG office, an official said.

The situation emerging out of the coronavirus outbreak was discussed in the meeting, they said.

Thirty cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Delhi so far. 

Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
