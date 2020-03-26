Coronavirus: Sugar mill in UP's Shamli to sanitise 75 villages

A sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district will be sanitising 75 nearby villages to prevent the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.

The Doab sugar mill will also provide free food to its 750 employees who are engaged in crushing work, R B Khokhar, chief operating officer of the mill told the media.

"During the lockdown, we will sanitise Shamli and 75 villages near the mill to prevent the spread of coronavirus... food will also be given to all employees during crushing work," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed lockdown norms for sugar mills, distilleries and cane farmers in the state.

In Muzzafarnagar district, eight sugar mills have been allowed to continue crushing work during the lockdown.