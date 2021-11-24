Counter-insurgency drill in Jammu creates panic

Counter-insurgency drill in Jammu creates panic among locals

Police teams, accompanied by experts from the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs, were pressed into action

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Nov 24 2021, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 15:54 ist
The officials said the building was thrown open to the public after the drill. Credit: PTI Photo

A counter-insurgency drill by police at a building near the main road in Janipur locality here led to panic among locals who mistook it to be a security threat.

Police teams, accompanied by experts from the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs, were pressed into action at the building that houses a departmental store on its ground floor and a bank branch on the first floor.

The manager of the branch, who was caught unawares of the drill, heard the policemen speaking about bombs and called up the local police station for help.

Soon, rumours about bomb scare in the building spread among the employees of the bank and the departmental store, and also the locals, even as the police teams, who were part of the counter-insurgency drill, moved them out and sealed the building.

The officials said the building was thrown open to the public after the drill. Traffic on the main road, that lay close to the building, however, remained uninterrupted throughout.

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said counter-insurgency drills are a routine in the security set up.

“People are requested to refrain from rumour-mongering,” the officer said in a brief statement. 

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
security
Bomb threat

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history

Jews of Kolkata: A slice of history

Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines

Chinese cos make beeline for mineral-rich Afghan mines

'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?

'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Is it advantage John?

Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur

Dravid's first major test awaits him in Kanpur

How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt

How the US lost ground to China in contest for cobalt

DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs

DH Toon | Reason behind hike in mobile tariffs

Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains

Tomato prices in south soar to Rs 120/kg due to rains

 