Court stays Manish Sisodia's bail plea, next hearing on March 10

Court stays Sisodia's bail plea, next hearing on Mar 10

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 04 2023, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 15:02 ist
Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order on a plea by the CBI seeking further three-day custody of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy.

CBI's plea was opposed by Sisodia's lawyer who said the inefficiency of the agency to complete its probe cannot be a ground for remand and he cannot be asked to incriminate himself.

Sisodia, who was produced before special judge M K Nagpal, said non-cooperation cannot be a ground for custody and opposed the CBI's plea for his remand.

There was heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.

The supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest outside the premises and raised slogans.

Sisodia was granted five-day CBI custody on Monday. The CBI on Sunday evening had arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

The court further fixed March 10 for the next bail hearing, as per ANI.

More details awaited...

 

 

 

 

 

Manish Sisodia
CBI
Delhi
India News
AAP

