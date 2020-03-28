COVID-19: 2, including BSF officer, test positive, tally rises to 35 in Madhya Pradesh

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer in Gwalior and a man in Ujjain tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh to 35, health officials said.

The 57-year-old BSF officer is posted in the force's academy in Tekanpur and his wife had recently returned from abroad, an official said.

"His family has been quarantined. Contact tracing is underway," said Gwalior Coronavirus Nodal Officer Dr Mahendra Kumar Piprolia.

In Ujjain, the relative of a woman who died of the virus infection has tested positive, officials said.

"He has been admitted in a government hospital in Ujjain. His father tested positive earlier and is admitted in Indore," an official said.

Meanwhile, Piprolia said a person who had tested positive on March 25 has now tested negative for the virus.

In all, 48 samples have been sent for testing from Gwalior, of which two have returned positive.

The state has seen two COVID-9 deaths.