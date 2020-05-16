COVID-19 death toll crosses 100-mark in UP, cases rise to 4,258

COVID-19 patients died and 203 more people tested positive for the disease in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 4,258 in the state, officials said.

Amid a spurt in cases, the state government on Saturday issued a fresh order making it mandatory to wear face masks in public places. Those violating the order will be fined Rs 100 to Rs 500. Spitting in public is also made a punishable offense.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Of the total 4,258 patients, 2,441 have recovered and 104 died, a health bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,713.

On Saturday, Agra reported three deaths, Jhansi two, Meerut, Gautambudh Nagar, Moradabad and Azamgarh one each.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said officials have been directed to ensure migrants returning from other states are kept under home quarantine.

He said, "From now on, moving out in public places without face mask or cover will be punishable." First and second time offenders will be fined Rs 100, while a fine of Rs 500 will be levied for violating the order third time.

Similarly, for violating lockdown rules, a fine ranging between Rs 100 and Rs 500 will be levied on first time violaters, Rs 500-Rs 1,000 on second timers, while third timers and habitual offenders will be fined Rs 1,000 every time they defy the rule.

Only one person is allowed to ride a two-wheeler during this period. If anyone is found defying the order, he will be fined Rs 250-Rs 1,000.

An exception is being made to people who do not know how to drive two-wheeler but have to attend office or necessary work.

In that case, they will have to take permission from an executive magistrate. Wearing helmets and masks is compulsory for both the driver and the pillion.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

Those who spit in public places will also be fined. A fine of Rs 100 will be imposed on first and second time offenders, while Rs 500 will be fined for third time and habitual offenders.

Similar fines would be imposed on those violating other lockdown restrictions, he added.

The principal secretary said coronavirus patients are now recovering fast in Uttar Pradesh as compared to other states.

Giving details of the number of tests done, he said 5,612 samples were tested on Friday.

He said Asha workers are preparing a report of coronavirus patients by visiting their homes. If migrant workers have no symptoms, then a 21-day home quarantine is being arranged and in case where symptoms are found, they are examined and are being treated.