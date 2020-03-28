Family threatens to commit suicide, cops rush to help

COVID-19 lockdown: Distressed family threatens to commit suicide, Chandigarh cops rush to help

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  Mar 28 2020, 20:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 20:37 ist

The Chandigarh Police on Saturday extended help to a family which ran out of food due lockdown in the city and threatened to commit suicide, an official statement said.

Police said they received a distress call from a woman saying she, along with her husband and a sick child, will commit suicide as they have no means to buy food and medicine, it said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilsher Singh, along with area station house officer, rushed to the family's residence in Maulijagran and gave them food and some money, it said.

Punjab
Chandigarh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Suicide
