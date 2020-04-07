COVID-19 patient dies in Kashmir, 15 fresh cases in J&K

COVID-19 patient dies in Kashmir, 15 fresh cases in J&K

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Apr 07 2020, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 19:38 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A 54-year-old man died of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the death toll to three, officials said.

The number of cases in the Union Territory now stands at 125 and 15 of them were reported on Tuesday.

The deceased, a resident of Bandipora district, was undergoing treatment at a hospital here when he tested positive for the infection, they said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

All the three deaths have taken place in Kashmir Valley.

A 65-year-old man from Srinagar was the first fatality in Kashmir on March 26 followed by another man of same age from Tangmarg in Baramulla district who died on March 29.

Of the 15 cases reported on Tuesday, nine are from Kashmir division and six from Jammu division, they said.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Aggressive contact tracing of the new cases has been started while some new areas have been declared red zones in Srinagar. 

Four people have been cured and discharged so far.

More than 32,000 people have been put under surveillance.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Jammu and Kashmir
Kashmir
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

 