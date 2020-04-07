COVID-19 patient dies in Kashmir, 15 fresh cases in J&K

A 54-year-old man died of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the death toll to three, officials said.

The number of cases in the Union Territory now stands at 125 and 15 of them were reported on Tuesday.

The deceased, a resident of Bandipora district, was undergoing treatment at a hospital here when he tested positive for the infection, they said.

All the three deaths have taken place in Kashmir Valley.

A 65-year-old man from Srinagar was the first fatality in Kashmir on March 26 followed by another man of same age from Tangmarg in Baramulla district who died on March 29.

Of the 15 cases reported on Tuesday, nine are from Kashmir division and six from Jammu division, they said.

Aggressive contact tracing of the new cases has been started while some new areas have been declared red zones in Srinagar.

Four people have been cured and discharged so far.

More than 32,000 people have been put under surveillance.