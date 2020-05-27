Punjab to take call on lockdown extension on May 30

COVID-19: Punjab govt to take call on further extension of lockdown on May 30

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • May 27 2020, 20:31 ist
  • updated: May 27 2020, 20:31 ist
To avoid crowding and congestion in the mandis, the Punjab Mandi Board had issued 17.34 lakh passes to the farmers through Aarthiyas. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The final decision on further extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown will be taken by the Punjab government on May 30.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will chair a review meeting with the departments concerned on the overall COVID-19 situation in the state on May 30.

After the meeting, he will announce the government's decision on lifting or further extension of the lockdown.

An official spokesperson on Wednesday said the Cabinet has decided that the final call should be taken after on-ground assessment of the situation a couple of days before the current lockdown is due to end. Any decision on extension, with or without relaxations, will be taken after the review meeting.

While lauding the "smooth procurement operations in this difficult phase", the chief minister said it was satisfying that the entire department of Food and Civil Supplies and the Punjab Mandi Board worked day and night to ensure elaborate arrangements in a record time of just one and half months.

To avoid crowding and congestion in the mandis, the Punjab Mandi Board had issued 17.34 lakh passes to the farmers through Aarthiyas (commission agents) to bring their produce in a staggered manner.

As of May 26, a total of 126.80 LMT wheat had been procured by various agencies, of which 123.64 LMT had been lifted and payment to the tune of Rs 21004.68 crore was made to the farmers.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Punjab

What's Brewing

Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study

Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study

Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation

Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation

Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC

COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC

 