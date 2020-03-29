COVID-19: Tally of positive cases in Uttar Pradesh shoots up to 70

With 14 more persons testing positive for the Coronavirus infection in the past 24-hours in Uttar Pradesh, the COVID 19 tally in the state jumped to 70.

According to the official sources here on Sunday Noida continued to top the state tally with 31 positive cases followed by Agra at ten. UP's Bareilly district reported the first case of COVID 19 on Sunday.

The health officials here said that 14 persons had recovered and had been discharged from the hospitals. Around 150 people were admitted to the hospital on suspicion of infection.

The officials said that so far 2289 samples had been sent for testing of which 2165 samples were found to be negative. The reports of 53 people were yet to be received.

Sources said that over ten thousand people, who had recently returned from abroad, had been identified in the past two days and had been put under home quarantine. So far over 50 thousand such people had been identified in the state.

Sources said that a Noida based company owner was booked after one of its senior executives, who had returned from abroad, was found to be attending office infecting 13 other persons. The owner also did not inform the authorities about his foreign visit.