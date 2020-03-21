COVID-19: Three more test positive in Ladakh; tally jumps to 13

Three more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ladakh on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 13.

"The samples of three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh. After the reports of the three patients came positive, they were immediately shifted to an isolation ward in a hospital here by health officials," Rigzin Sampheal, Commissioner Secretary (Health) of Ladakh said.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

In the wake of the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the cold desert region of Ladakh, authorities asked commercial airlines not to carry any passengers, except locals, civilian officers and security personnel, to Leh.

"No commercial flights landing at the KBR airport in Leh should carry passengers to Leh, other than the residents of Ladakh, civilian officers and officers of uniformed forces serving in Ladakh or on duty to Ladakh till further orders," said an order issued by Secretary/ Divisional Commissioner Ladakh Saugat Biswas.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Those tested positive so far include a 34-year-old Army man from the Ladakh Scouts, who had come in touch with his father, who had returned from Iran from a pilgrimage recently. Army sources said the soldier, who is a native of Chuchot village of Leh, was on casual leave from February 25 to March 1. He rejoined his unit on March 2 in Leh.

The virus has reached the UT through the pilgrims who returned from Iran, the Union Home Ministry said on Thursday.