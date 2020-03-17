COVID-19: Three more test positive in Ladakh; toll reaches six

Three more persons were tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Ladakh Union Territory (UT) on Tuesday, taking the total number of infected persons to six.

Rigzin Sampheal, spokesperson of UT of Ladakh said that three more cases have been tested positive.

Among the three cases, two hail from Leh district while the third one is a resident of Kargil district, he said and one of the three cases includes a medical staff.

Samphel said prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been issued in Kargil district and a similar order for Leh district will be put in place soon.

Neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir UT has reported three positive cases of the deadly infection so far. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in these two Union territories has gone up to nine- six in Ladakh and three in J&K.

In view of the COVID-19 threat, J&K chief secretary had directed the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu to ensure that passengers of all incoming flights from Ladakh be 100% quarantined. Besides, he has ordered for setting up of quarantine facility at Baltal Base Camp in Sonmarg in Kashmir to quarantine people entering into JK from Ladakh.

It was also decided that all foreigners visiting J&K shall be quarantined as per the set protocol.

The government has also said that those who disobey an order or obstruct the performance of functions, duties, and responsibility enshrined upon any authority under these regulations, will be deemed to have committed an offence under section 188 of Indian Penal Code, 1860 (45 of 1860).