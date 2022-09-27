Crackdown on PFI: 30 people detained in Delhi

The raids were conducted early morning by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police

PTI
New Delhi,
  Sep 27 2022, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 12:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Thirty people associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) were detained after raids at multiple locations, including Nizamuddin and Shaheen Bagh, in the national capital on Tuesday, as part of a crackdown against the outfit, police said.

The raids were conducted early morning by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, they said.

Also Read — NIA raids in Belagavi, Mangaluru; 8 PFI leaders detained

"We have conducted raids at multiple locations in the national capital, including Shaheen Bagh and Nizamuddin. So, far we have detained 30 people associated with the PFI," a senior police officer said.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Suman Nalwa confirmed that in a "joint, coordinated action" against the PFI, 30 people have been detained so far.

No case has been registered as the investigation is underway, police said.

Several PFI activists and leaders were arrested or detained in similar raids carried out in Assam, Maharashtra, and Karnataka on Tuesday.

PFI
NIA
Delhi
India News

