Criminal carrying reward of over Rs 1 lakh held after encounter in UP's Mathura

PTI
PTI, Mathura(UP),
  • May 21 2023, 16:39 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 16:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A criminal carrying a reward of over Rs 1 lakh has been arrested following an encounter here, a police official said on Sunday.

Rohtas Gurjar has been hospitalised as he received a bullet injury on his foot during the encounter, Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the criminal at around 4.00 am at Pelkhu Curve on Raal road after a brief exchange of fire.

The SSP said that in 2021, a police personnel was injured in Barsana after Gurjar opened fire on a police team.

Uttar Pradesh Police had declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh in 2022 as he was wanted in over two dozen cases of loot, murder, extortion, and theft and was booked under the Gangster Act, police officials said.

Gurjar was evading arrest since 2021, they said, adding that the Rajasthan Police had also announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on him.

One stolen motorcycle, an illegal pistol, and cartridges were recovered from him, officials said.

UP Police
India News
Encounter
mathura

