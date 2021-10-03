Cross-LoC trade: NIA raids multiple locations in J&K’s Poonch

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday raided multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district in connection with unauthorised trade through Line of Control (LoC), which was purportedly being used to fund terrorism.

Officials said the premier probe agency sleuths accompanied by police and CRPF personnel, conducted raids at nine locations in Poonch at the premises of the suspected LoC traders. The case was registered on December 9, 2016 by NIA under Section 17 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

The cross-LoC trade was started in 2008 as a part of a confidence-building measure between J&K and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). It was based on a barter system and third party origin goods were not allowed.

“The instant case is related to the large scale transfer of funds from Pakistan to India through the import of California Almonds (badam-giri) and other items via the cross LoC Trade Facilitation Centres (TFCs) located at Salamabad in Uri area of Baramulla district and Chakkan-Da-Bagh in Poonch district,” a spokesperson of the NIA said in a statement.

“These funds were purportedly being used for fomenting terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir. Investigation into the case revealed that some of the traders having excess imports were channelizing the surplus profit generated to terror organisations while others are suspected to have links and connections with proscribed terrorist organisations,” he added.

During the searches conducted on Sunday, the NIA recovered documents, digital devices and other incriminating materials from the premises of the suspects.

