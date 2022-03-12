CRPF jawan on leave shot dead in Kashmir's Shopian

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 12 2022, 21:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 21:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was shot dead by unidentified militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday evening.

Reports said militants fired upon CRPF jawan Muktar Ahmad at Chotipora area of Shopian. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Ahmad had returned home on leave recently, a police officer said. Two sarpanches (Panchayat members) were also shot dead in neighbouring Kulgam district in the last three days by the militants.

Following a brief lull, there has been a surge in violence in Kashmir in March, leading to the killing of six civilians, the highest figure for this year.

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
CRPF

