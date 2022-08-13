CRPF officer injured in Srinagar grenade attack

The injured officer was identified as Parvez Rana of 161 Battalion

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Aug 13 2022, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 19:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A CRPF officer was injured after militants hurled a grenade towards a bunker of the paramilitary force in the Eidgah area of Srinagar Saturday.

A  police official said that militants lobbed a grenade at a bunker of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) which exploded with a loud bang on road side.

In the incident, a sub-inspector of the CRPF received minor splinter injuries. The injured officer was identified as Parvez Rana of 161 Battalion. He was shifted to nearby SMHS hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Reports said immediately after the attack the area was cordoned off by the police and security forces and the manhunt was launched to nab the attackers.

The attacks comes just two days ahead of Independence Day.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Srinagar
CRPF
grenade attack

