CRPF personnel, minor killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jun 26 2020, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 13:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A paramilitary personnel and a minor were killed when militants attacked a CRPF party in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

Reports said that militants opened fire on troops of 90 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Padshahi Bagh, Bijbehara, 45 kms from Srinagar, injuring a paramilitary personnel and a five-year-old boy.

They were rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared them dead. The slain CRPF man was identified as Shyamal Kumar of West Bengal while the slain boy was identified as Naheen of neighbouring Kulgam district.

Immediately after the attack, the area was cordoned off to nab the assailants, reports said.

The CRPF party which came under attack was deployed for the security of convoys moving on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Jammu and Kashmir
CRPF
Anantnag
militant

Never would've thought it would feel like this: Klopp

What’s really behind the gender gap in Covid-19 deaths?

Why is the US experiencing a coronavirus resurgence?

Many restaurants suspend dine-in amid Covid-19 spread

Hoping for an economic miracle

'Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying'

