Customs seize gold worth Rs 2 cr at Jaipur airport

Customs seize gold worth Rs 2 cr at Jaipur airport, 2 held

According to an official, 3.497 kg of gold was recovered from one passenger who reached Jaipur from Dubai on Wednesday night

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Dec 15 2022, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 19:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Gold worth over Rs 2 crore was seized from two passengers who arrived by different flights at the Jaipur International Airport, the customs department said on Thursday.

According to an official, 3.497 kg of gold was recovered from one passenger who reached Jaipur from Dubai on Wednesday night. The market value of this recovered gold has been estimated at Rs 1.95 crore.

The passenger, who brought the gold hidden inside a speaker, has been arrested and is being interrogated, the official said.

Meanwhile, 254 grams of gold, hidden inside the shoes of a passenger who reached Jaipur from Dubai, was recovered on Thursday, the official said

The market value of the recovered gold has been estimated at Rs 14.19 lakh. The passenger is being questioned.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jaipur
Rajasthan
India News
Gold
Customs

What's Brewing

One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world

One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world

Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season

Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

 