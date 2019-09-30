DDA directed to grant land for building of govt school

The Delhi High Court has directed the DDA to grant land for construction of a government school at Prem Nagar area here.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also asked the Delhi government and other authorities concerned to cooperate with each other on the issue.

"We hereby direct the respondent No.2 (DDA) to consider grant of the land for the construction of a new government school at Prem Nagar-III, Kirari, New Delhi or in its close vicinity in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the present case and also looking to the priority of the DDA/respondent No.2. Respondents No.1 (Directorate of Education) shall cooperate with each other while considering the grant of the land for a new government school," the bench said.

The Delhi government and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had earlier visited the area and held discussions on the feasibility of establishing a school in the area.

The high court was hearing a PIL filed by NGO 'Hamara Prayas Samajik Utthan' seeking directions to the AAP government and the DDA to identify vacant land in the vicinity of Prem Nagar- III, Kirari, for opening of a government school for benefit of children and allot the same to the Directorate of Education for constructing and opening a school.

Advocate Ashok Aggarwal, appearing for the NGO, had earlier told the court that there is a need of a government school from nursery to class 12 in the vicinity of Prem Nagar-III.

He had contended that despite community demand for establishment of a government school since 2015, authorities have failed to do so.

In the absence of a school in the vicinity, students have to go to government schools at distant places like Mundaka, Nangloi or Paschim Vihar, the plea had said.