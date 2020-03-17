Deaths due to road accidents declined 10%: Nitin Gadkari

There was around 10% reduction in the number of deaths caused due to accidents in the country since the passage of the amended Motor Vehicles Act five months ago, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, informed Rajya Sabha on Monday.

“We have been able to save 10,000 lives. Tamil Nadu has done some good work in this regard,” he said during the Question Hour.

Gadkari said that Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh have shown 15% reduction in the number of deaths due to accidents, Gujarat has helped reduce 14 % deaths, Uttar Pradesh 13 % and Andhra Pradesh 7 %, while Manipur reduced 4 %. “However, in Kerala, there has been a rise of 4.9% in deaths.