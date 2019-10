A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in Arbai village here, his family members said on Tuesday.

The 65-year-old farmer identified as Lalli was found hanging in his house on Monday, SHO, city police station, Baljeet Singh said.

No suicide note has been recovered.

Lalli's son Pushpendra said his father committed suicide as he was upset over his inability to repay a loan of Rs 80,000.

Police is probing the matter.