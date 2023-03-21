Kavitha shows crowd phones that ED said she destroyed

Defiant K Kavitha displays phones used during Delhi liquor 'scam' period after ED claims she destroyed them

Kavitha was questioned by the ED for more than 10 hours on Monday and has been called again on Tuesday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 21 2023, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 13:08 ist
K Kavitha outside KCR's house displaying mobile phones she used during scam period. Credit: Twitter / @ANI

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, who has been called in for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case for the third round, showed mobile phones to the media following an allegation by the central agency that the BRS MLC destroyed the phones she used during the 'scam' period.

Kavitha, daugther of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, reached the ED on Tuesday and displayed the phones in a plastic bag to media and her supporters. 

Kavitha was questioned by the ED for more than 10 hours on Monday and was called again on Tuesday.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

K Kavitha
Bharat Rashtra Samithi
New Delhi
KCR
scam
India News
Enforcement Directorate

Related videos

What's Brewing

As population booms, where are India's working women?

As population booms, where are India's working women?

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

Falling trade numbers are not a good sign

Falling trade numbers are not a good sign

Study finds mechanisms behind new Covid strains

Study finds mechanisms behind new Covid strains

DH Toon | Starc's fifer hurts India in 2nd ODI

DH Toon | Starc's fifer hurts India in 2nd ODI

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

 