Defiant K Kavitha displays phones used during Delhi liquor 'scam' period after ED claims she destroyed them

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, who has been called in for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case for the third round, showed mobile phones to the media following an allegation by the central agency that the BRS MLC destroyed the phones she used during the 'scam' period.

Kavitha, daugther of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, reached the ED on Tuesday and displayed the phones in a plastic bag to media and her supporters.

#WATCH | Delhi: BRS MLC K Kavitha leaves from the residence of her father, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, for the ED office ED yesterday questioned her for over 10 hours in connection with her alleged role in the Delhi liquor policy case. pic.twitter.com/qtY1r0jAfw — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

Kavitha was questioned by the ED for more than 10 hours on Monday and was called again on Tuesday.

