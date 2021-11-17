Delhi schools, colleges to be shut till further orders

Delhi air pollution: Schools, colleges to remain shut till further orders

It has also decided to extend work from home for Delhi government employees and the ban on construction and demolition activities till Sunday

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 17 2021, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 14:41 ist
Schools, colleges and educational institutions in the National Capital Region will remain closed until further orders. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Delhi government has decided to shut schools and other educational institutions, and ban the entry of vehicles from outside, except for essential services, till further orders amid rising pollution levels in the national capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Wednesday.

It has also decided to extend work from home for Delhi government employees and the ban on construction and demolition activities till Sunday.

Also Read: As SC, states look for solution to control pollution, Delhi's AQI turns severe

"A total of 1,000 private CNG buses will be hired to strengthen the public transport system. The process will start Thursday," Rai said at a press conference after a high-level meeting with officials of the department concerned.

Ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on the air pollution issue, the Commission for Air Quality Management late Tuesday night directed that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the National Capital Region will remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education.

It also said that only five of the 11 thermal power plants located within 300 km radius of Delhi will remain operational till November 30.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Delhi
Smog
Air Quality Index
CNG buses

Related videos

What's Brewing

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

DH Toon | Look left & right before crossing expressway

DH Toon | Look left & right before crossing expressway

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th year TV special

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th year TV special

UK tribunal to decide on India-Pak partition diaries

UK tribunal to decide on India-Pak partition diaries

Pot of gold? Cannabis could bring Germany $5 bn a year

Pot of gold? Cannabis could bring Germany $5 bn a year

 