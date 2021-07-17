Delhi Airport's Terminal 2 to reopen from July 22

Terminal 2 (T2) of the Delhi International Airport will resume operations from July 22, two months after it was shut down due to a significant drop in domestic air traffic owing to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a statement said on Saturday.

The resumption of operations at T2 will be with approximately 200 air traffic movements (100 departures and 100 arrivals) per day and increase progressively up to around 280 movements by August-end, said the statement from airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

Currently, only Terminal 3 of Delhi airport is handling flight operations.

"T2 will resume operations with IndiGo's 2000-2999 series flights and the entire operations of GoAir," DIAL said. "It is expecting to witness a footfall of around 25,000 passengers in the initial phase,"

About 27 counters – 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo - will be available to cater to the passengers of respective flights, it said.

The decision to resume T2 operations was taken after the Delhi airport started witnessing gradual growth in passenger footfalls post the lockdown relaxation and easing of travel norms by various states since June this year, DIAL noted.

T2 had started handling flight operations on Oct. 1 last year. It was shut down on May 18 this year as the number of flights dropped dramatically due to the second wave.