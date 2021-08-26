'Delhi has more CCTV cameras per sq mile than London'

Delhi beats London, New York in surveillance with more CCTV cameras per square mile: Kejriwal

'My compliments to our officers and engineers who worked in mission mode n achieved it in such a short time,' he said

  • Aug 26 2021, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 15:07 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Citing a media report, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the national capital has surpassed megacities like New York, London and Shanghai in terms of most number of CCTV cameras installed per square mile and congratulated the officers and engineers concerned for achieving the milestone.

Citing a Forbes India report on the most-surveilled cities of the world, which put Delhi on the top with 1,826.6 CCTV cameras per square mile, followed by London with 1,138, the chief minister tweeted: "Feel proud to say that Delhi beats cities like Shanghai, NY (New York) n London with most CCTV cameras per sq mile. Delhi has 1826 cameras, London has 1138 cameras per sq mile.

"My compliments to our officers and engineers who worked in mission mode n achieved it in such a short time."

Chennai secured third place with 609.9 CCTV cameras and Mumbai occupied the 18th position with 157.4 CCTV cameras per square mile, the Forbes India report said.

In Delhi, CCTV cameras are being installed by the Public Works Department (PWD). The government is eyeing to install around 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras across the city in two phases.

According to PWD officials, over 1,05,000 CCTV cameras were installed in the city by December 2019.

