Delhi BJP leaders, Kisan Morcha to protest near CM's residence demanding subsidies tomorrow

Senior Delhi BJP leaders, along with party MPs, legislators and farmers, will stage a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Sunday morning to press their demands related to subsidies on agricultural equipment and fertilisers among others.

According to a statement by the Delhi BJP, the protest march will begin from Chandgi Ram Akhara at 11.15 am under the banner of Kisan Morcha, affiliated to the Delhi BJP, and will culminate at the chief minister’s residence on Flagstaff Road.

State BJP president Adesh Gupta, Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MPs and MLAs, along with thousands of farmers, will participate in the protest march, the statement said.

Delhi BJP's Kisan Morcha president Vinod Sherawat said farmers have been sitting on an indefinite dharna since 40 days but neither Kejriwal nor any of the officials have met them yet.

“Despite Delhi being the nation's capital, the farmers are not getting their rightful due. They get no subsidy on tractors, fertilisers or other farm-related items and end up paying commercial rate for power use for irrigation. This is a gross injustice to them and shows Kejriwal's inhuman attitude towards farmers,” Sherawat said in the statement.

