Delhi: Car carries man on bonnet, police register case against driver

The police have registered a case against the driver of a vehicle after a video of a man clinging to the bonnet of the moving car was widely circulated on social media, officials said on Saturday.

In the video, a person is seen on the bonnet of the white coloured car, they said.

It is a case of road rage, said a senior police officer.

A case under section 279 (rash driving), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said, adding that accused has been identified and is being interrogated.