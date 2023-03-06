Delhi CM Kejriwal inaugurates Ashram flyover extension

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Ashram flyover extension

"Woes of people have ended, those coming from Noida can reach AIIMS (hospital) sooner after Ashram flyover extension opening," Kejriwal said regarding the project

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 06 2023, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 16:43 ist
Arvind Kejriwal during the inauguration of the Ashram flyover extension in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated the Ashram flyover extension that would bring a huge relief for people commuting between Delhi and Noida.

PWD engineer-in-chief Anant Kumar said that for now, light vehicles will be allowed on the extended flyover.

"Woes of people have ended, those coming from Noida can reach AIIMS (hospital) sooner after Ashram flyover extension opening," Kejriwal said.

He also criticised the tardy pace of work during previous years, saying 27 flyovers have been built under the rule of his Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi but only 84 flyovers were built in the last 65 years.

Read | Aiming to clear all three landfill sites in Delhi by December 2024: CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal said 15 more big projects are in the pipeline.

The AAP supremo also spoke on the CBI visit to former Bihar CM Rabri Devi's residence on Monday. He said targetting and harassing of opposition leaders is wrong.

CBI officials said a team visited Rabri Devi's residence in connection with "further probe" in the land-for-jobs scam case but there is no search or raid taking place.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Arvind Kejriwal
AAP
Delhi
New Delhi

What's Brewing

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor's unseen childhood pics

Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor's unseen childhood pics

Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga

Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga

 