Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomes trust formation for Ram temple

With the Centre announcing the formation of a trust for the construction of a Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya three days ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said there was no right time for "good work".

Addressing a press conference at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office here, Kejriwal welcomed the Centre's decision and congratulated the people of the country, saying this was a good thing.

"Some people are asking about the timing. There is no right time for good work. Let's make announcements for good work.

"I want them to make more announcements today as well as tomorrow and there is no problem," he told reporters when asked whether the BJP-led Centre announced the move keeping in mind the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in the Lok Sabha the formation of a trust to construct a Ram temple in Ayodhya, as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in November last year.

The prime minister said the government had readied a "broad scheme" for the development of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, evoking slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members.