Delhi mulls night curfew in view of rising Covid cases

Delhi considering proposal to impose night curfew in view of rising Covid-19 cases

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said that Delhi was undergoing the fourth wave of Covid-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 06 2021, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 01:09 ist
A health worker collects samples of a motorist for Covid-19 tests, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

A proposal to impose night curfew in the national capital is being considered by the Delhi government in view of rising coronavirus cases, official sources said on Monday.

"A proposal for imposing night curfew is under consideration. The details are being discussed, including the time period of the curfew which could be from 10 pm to 5 am," a senior government official said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday said that Delhi was undergoing the fourth wave of Covid-19 but a lockdown was not being considered yet.

Read | Delhi records 3,548 fresh cases of Covid-19, 15 more deaths in a day

"As per the current situation, we are not considering imposing a lockdown. We are closely monitoring the situation and such a decision will only be taken after due public consultation," the chief minister had said in a press briefing.

As per the Delhi government health bulletin on Monday, a total of 3,548 fresh cases of Cpvid-19 infection and 15 deaths were reported within the last 24 hours.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
COVID-19
Coronavirus
night curfew

Related videos

What's Brewing

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

 