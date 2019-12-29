Delhi continues to reel under severe cold at 3.4 deg C

Delhi continued to reel under a severe cold wave on Sunday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 3.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above Saturday's minimum temperature.

Delhi had recorded season's coldest day on Saturday with minimum temperature dropping to 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog enveloped the city reducing visibility to less than 500 metres.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.30 am at Safdarjang Observatory at 3.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal," a MeT official said.

While the Palam Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius, the mercury dropped to 2.8 degrees in the Lodhi Road area.

The weatherman has predicted clear sky in afternoon even as the cold wave is expected to continue.

"The day will be severely cold due to cold wave at most places in the city," the official added.

With chilling cold continuing to sweep Delhi-NCR, the region is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901, the weather department had said on Thursday.