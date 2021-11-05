Delhi government declares public holiday on November 10 for Chhath Puja

The Delhi government on Friday declared a public holiday on November 10 on account of Chhath Puja.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had last week issued an order allowing the celebration of Chhath Puja at designated sites in the city except on the banks of the Yamuna river.

"Chhath Puja is an important festival for the people of NCT of Delhi. Accordingly, the Government of Delhi has decided to declare November 10, 2021, as a public holiday on account of Chhath Puja," said a note issued by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The DDMA had issued on September 30 prohibiting the celebration of Chhath at public places due to the threat of Covid-19.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves the offering of 'Arghya' by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water. It involves elaborate rituals spanning over three days.

