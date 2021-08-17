Delhi govt school to be renamed after Ravi Dahiya

Delhi government school to be renamed after Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya

Dahiya (23) made his debut in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and won a silver medal in wrestling

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 17 2021, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 19:48 ist
Ravi Dahiya holds his silver medal. Credit: PTI Photo

A Delhi government school in Adarsh Nagar area will now be renamed after its alumnus and Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday.

“Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya was today welcomed at his school in Adarsh Nagar. It was an emotional moment for his teachers. The government has decided that the school will now be named as Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya,” Sisodia tweeted.

Dahiya (23) made his debut in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and won a silver medal in wrestling. He is the second Indian to get a silver medal in wrestling at the Olympic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ravi Kumar Dahiya
Delhi
Olympics
Tokyo 2020
India News
Sports News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

How Taliban engineered the Afghan 'political collapse'

How Taliban engineered the Afghan 'political collapse'

'Want to run their own country': SP MP defends Taliban

'Want to run their own country': SP MP defends Taliban

America's longest war: Pics from 20 yrs in Afghanistan

America's longest war: Pics from 20 yrs in Afghanistan

Life returning to a new normal as Taliban take power

Life returning to a new normal as Taliban take power

Global supply chains being battered by new Covid surges

Global supply chains being battered by new Covid surges

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

 