Delhi government school to be renamed after Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya

A Delhi government school in Adarsh Nagar area will now be renamed after its alumnus and Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday.
“Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya was today welcomed at his school in Adarsh Nagar. It was an emotional moment for his teachers. The government has decided that the school will now be named as Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya,” Sisodia tweeted.
ओलिंपिक में सिल्वर मेडल विजेता रवि दाहिया का आज उनके स्कूल - राजकीय बाल विद्यालय, आदर्श नगर, में सम्मान किया गया. अपने स्कूल लौटे रवि दहिया के अध्यापकों के लिए यह भावुक क्षण था.
सरकार ने तय किया है कि दिल्ली के इस सरकारी स्कूल का नाम अब रवि दाहिया बाल विद्यालय होगा. pic.twitter.com/1C2bScgyTW
— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 17, 2021
Dahiya (23) made his debut in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and won a silver medal in wrestling. He is the second Indian to get a silver medal in wrestling at the Olympic.
