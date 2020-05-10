Delhi govt issues SOP on reporting COVID-19 deaths

Delhi govt issues SOP for hospitals on reporting coronavirus deaths

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 10 2020, 20:19 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 20:19 ist

Facing criticism for "under-reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government on Sunday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev issued an order along with the SOP under which all COVID-19 hospitals and other facilities will e-mail a 'death report' to the government by 5 pm every day.

Dev also warned of strict action if any delay in reporting of fatalities is found.

Officials of the 10 hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have said the number of people dead due to the virus is higher than what the Delhi government's bulletin reflects.

"Every COVID-19 hospital and other health facilities will appoint nodal officers who will ensure timely communication of deaths," Dev said in the order.

If there is a delay in reporting deaths, the medical superintendent, medical director or nodal officer of 'defaulter hospital' will have to file a written explanation, the official order said.

On Saturday, Congress leader Ajay Maken sought more transparency from the Kejriwal government while Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari urged the chief minister to "tell the truth" about COVID-19 deaths in the city, saying people have a right to know about the severity of the outbreak.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
AAP
Delhi
Manoj Tiwari

What's Brewing

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

Why multiplexes are nervous

Why multiplexes are nervous

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

 