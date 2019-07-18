Delhi govt to control number of guests in weddings

After the Supreme Court put a curb on criminal wastage of food, the Delhi government has drafted a policy for holding social functions in the city which controls the number of guests, according to media reports.

Delhi's Urban development minister Satyendra Jain said that the final draft of the policy has been prepared and the rule would be implemented only in farmhouses, motels and Low-Density Residential Areas (LDRAs) located in outer Delhi. The policy also states that the excess food has to be distributed to the underprivileged.

The Delhi government hopes that this decision will help save the wastage of food and reduce traffic congestion in the national capital.

After the policy is notified, the organisers who don't abide by the rules would be penalised heavily. It will be Rs 5 lakh for the first offence. Rs 10 lakh for the second and Rs 15 lakh for the third.

As per the draft policy, the maximum number of guests will be calculated by dividing the gross area of the venue (in sqm) by 1.5 or by multiplying the total number of car parking available at the venue by four, claimed HT.

This policy came after the apex body expressed concern over wastage of food while hearing a case of three girls who starved to death in the city when there was a huge wastage of food at a function.