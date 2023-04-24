Delhi govt to provide houses, hostels to city's labourers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a meeting with the Labour department and directed its officials to arrange houses and hostels for city’s labourers.

A decision was also taken to provide annual DTC passes to labourers for free travel and free coaching for their children, the Chief Minister’s office said in a series of tweets.

The government also plans to conduct skill development programmes for nearly 13 lakh workers in the national capital and will also be providing them with toolkits.