Delhi govt to provide houses, hostels to city's labourers

Delhi govt to give houses, hostels to city's labourers

A decision was also taken to provide annual DTC passes to labourers for free travel and free coaching for their children

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 24 2023, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 13:31 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a meeting with the Labour department and directed its officials to arrange houses and hostels for city’s labourers.

A decision was also taken to provide annual DTC passes to labourers for free travel and free coaching for their children, the Chief Minister’s office said in a series of tweets.

The government also plans to conduct skill development programmes for nearly 13 lakh workers in the national capital and will also be providing them with toolkits.

