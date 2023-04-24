Delhi govt to provide houses, hostels to city's labourers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a meeting with the Labour department and directed its officials to arrange houses and hostels for city’s labourers.
A decision was also taken to provide annual DTC passes to labourers for free travel and free coaching for their children, the Chief Minister’s office said in a series of tweets.
माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @ArvindKejriwal जी ने आज श्रम विभाग के साथ एक महत्वपूर्ण समीक्षा बैठक की। माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी ने विभाग को आदेश दिए कि सरकारी सुविधाओं एवं योजनाओं को दिल्ली में पंजीकृत सभी 13 लाख श्रमिकों तक पहुँचाने के लिए काम हो। pic.twitter.com/ou2XFDJ4QK
— CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) April 24, 2023
The government also plans to conduct skill development programmes for nearly 13 lakh workers in the national capital and will also be providing them with toolkits.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube