Delhi HC seeks response on Pak man's plea to return

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea of Pakistani national seeking deportation to his country.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru issued notice to the Union of India and the AAP government and sought their replies before September 23.

The high court was hearing a plea filed by Pakistan native Sajjad Haider seeking directions that he be deported from India.

According to the plea, the petitioner is a citizen of Pakistan and was detained following conviction for a criminal offence.

The petitioner contended that he had undergone the complete sentence of imprisonment of 10 years and now seeks to be sent back to his country.

The petitioner claimed that he is currently lodged at Transit Camp, Lampur, New Delhi, for the past six months, but he is not being permitted to return to his country.