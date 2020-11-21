Delhi High Court grants interim bail to murder accused to get married

The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to a murder accused, who is facing prosecution in various criminal cases, to get married and register land in his wife's name.

The high court granted the relief to the accused, who is an alleged member of the notorious Rajesh Bawania gang, and said he shall be released on interim bail on November 23 and will have to surrender on or before November 27.

Accused Shekhar is getting married to the widow of his cousin on November 25.

Facing prosecution in various criminal cases in Haryana and Delhi, the accused was asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with two sureties of the like amount.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru directed that the accused shall proceed directly to his village, Bhupania, in Haryana and confine himself there, and that he shall not move out of the place except for the limited purpose of registering the agricultural land in favour of his wife.

Shekhar shall surrender to the jail authorities immediately on his return and not visit any other place, and he shall not contact any of the witnesses or family members of the victim, either directly or indirectly, the high court said.

Advocate Amit Sahni, who is representing Shekhar, had filed the interim bail plea.

"It is a prevalent custom in the community of the applicant (Shekhar) that in case one brother expires leaving behind a child, the widow (of the deceased brother) is then married to the unmarried brother/cousin in the same family," Sahni submitted.

On a query raised by the court as to how the accused intends to support his proposed wife, the counsel said Shekhar owned agricultural land, which would be transferred to his wife at the time of his marriage.

The interim bail plea was opposed by the prosecutor, who contended that he belonged to the notorious Rajesh Bawania gang and was involved in several cases under the Arms Act and on murder and attempt to murder charges under the IPC in various states, including Delhi and Haryana.