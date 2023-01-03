Delhi hit-and-run case: Victim had a pillion rider, police to record her statement

In the latest development in the death of a 20-year-old woman who died after being dragged by a car here, police sources have claimed that there was another woman with her that night.

"The deceased was with one of her friends. The second girl was riding pillion. We have to ascertain whether she dropped her first or she let the deceased go alone. The girl was riding pillion with the deceased before she met with the accident," said the source.

Now the police team will record her statement to prepare a timeline of the entire incident to reach a conclusion. Her statement will be crucial for the prosecution.

Monday night, Special Commissioner of Police, Shalini Singh also visited the incident spot.

Singh reached the crime scene at 12 a.m. She was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) EOW Jitender Kumar Meena and her staff. She made a round of the 12 km long way where the woman was allegedly dragged by the car's occupants.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted an inquiry committee into the case. The MHA made Singh the head of the committee. She will furnish a report in this respect to the MHA by Tuesday evening.

A board of the doctors Monday conducted the post-mortem of the deceased. The board was of three doctors and will also furnish the autopsy report by Wednesday evening.

Two teams of FSL also visited the spot and collected exhibits from the crime scene. The FSL team also collected samples from the victim's scooty and the accused's Baleno car.

The victim was riding the scooty when she met with an accident. It is said that she got entangled in the Baleno car which dragged for 12 km leading to her death. Her naked body was found in Kanjhawala in the early hours of Sunday. The police have arrested all the five occupants of the car. They are currently on three-day police remand.