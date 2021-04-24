Delhi hospitals say not responsible if patient dies due to oxygen shortage

The oxygen crisis is so severe in Delhi that hospitals are taking an undertaking from patients' relatives stating that if the patient dies due to a shortage of oxygen, the hospital can not be held responsible. Some hospitals have even discharged patients and stopped admission due to shortage of oxygen.

With nearly 50 patients from two hospitals having died in Delhi due to low pressure of oxygen over the last two days, the hospitals are not ready to take any risk with patients' lives.

"Because of uncertainity in supply of oxygen, and vendor not supplying as per the requirement, you may need to shift the patient to your choice of hospital. In case of patients suffering due to lack of oxygen, the responsibility lies with the patients' relatives, not with hospital management," read one such undertaking.

Some hospitals are even discharging patients due to the shortage in oxygen supply.

"We are closing the admissions because of an oxygen shortage. We are discharging the patients," the Covid-19 in-charge of a private hospital said.

The state-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital also began discharging patients who were relatively stable. This decision was taken after an in-house technical committee estimated that the existing supply of oxygen would not be enough for the high number of patients.