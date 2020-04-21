Delhi LG visits shelters, takes stock of arrangemenents

Delhi LG visits shelter homes to take stock of arrangements amid coronavirus lockdown  

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 21 2020, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 15:37 ist
On Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 2,081, with 78 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday took stock of the lockdown implementation in the national capital and visited temporary shelters for migrant workers and the homeless to review arrangements.

According to an official, the lieutenant governor visited two schools at Ludlow Castle Number 2 that have been converted into shelter homes amid the ongoing lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Baijal, along with top officers, also made a surprise inspection of a night shelter being run by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

On Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 2,081, with 78 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day.

The country has been under a lockdown since March 25 to check the spread of the deadly virus. The shutdown will continue till May 3.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Delhi
Anil Baijal
migrant workers
shelters
