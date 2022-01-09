Delhi likely to receive more rain

Delhi likely to receive more rain

The weather department said the city received 8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours as recorded at 8.30 am

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 09 2022, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 13:12 ist
On Saturday, Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in a day for January in 22 years. Credit: PTI Photo

Overnight rain in the national capital led the minimum temperature on Sunday to settle at 13.8 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather department said the city received 8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours as recorded at 8.30 am while the relative humidity was 100 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain while the maximum temperature is likely hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in a day for January in 22 years, yielding the city's best air quality in over two months even as the minimum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius, eight notches above normal.

According to Central Pollution Control Board, at 9:05 am, Delhi's Air Quality Index was 75 ''satisfactory'' while AQI in nearby Noida was recorded at 62, Greater Noida 47, Ghaziabad 56, Faridabad 58 and Gurugram 77.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor, 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Delhi
Rainfall
AQI

Related videos

What's Brewing

WW II era Agartala airport to be third int'l one in NE

WW II era Agartala airport to be third int'l one in NE

Surviving the slump in sports

Surviving the slump in sports

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022

A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022

The bearable lightness of less

The bearable lightness of less

DH Radio | Fear of the Covid-19 third wave

DH Radio | Fear of the Covid-19 third wave

RIP Ramesh Babu: An important part of Telugu cinema

RIP Ramesh Babu: An important part of Telugu cinema

Bengaluru's growing water needs

Bengaluru's growing water needs

Webb telescope fully deployed in space, says NASA

Webb telescope fully deployed in space, says NASA

 